Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $318.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.17.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

