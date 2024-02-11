Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $175.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.