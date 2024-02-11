BMO Capital Markets Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $157.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.