Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $713,605. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

