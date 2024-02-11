Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

