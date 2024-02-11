Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $3.99

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.99.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Stock Up 4.2 %

Insider Activity

ANGI stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.