Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 402,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $329,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.91.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.