Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $13.63

Feb 11th, 2024

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 402,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $329,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.91.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

