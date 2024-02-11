Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of BCRX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.91.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
