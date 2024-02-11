Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $76.87

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

