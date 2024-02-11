Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $42.20

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Clearfield stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,291,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

