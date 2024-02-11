Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 562,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

