Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $56.27

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Insider Transactions at Olin

Institutional Trading of Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.3 %

Olin stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.