Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $11.70

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after buying an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

