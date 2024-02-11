Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $4.68

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 422,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249,617 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

