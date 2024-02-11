Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $181.50

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

SAP stock opened at $181.55 on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

