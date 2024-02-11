Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $64.50

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

