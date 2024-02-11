Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $14.71

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tronox
Tronox Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 9.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.