Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $14.71

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tronox

Tronox Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tronox

TROX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 9.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.