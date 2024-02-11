Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $49.70

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

