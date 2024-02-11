Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $179.44

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,963,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

