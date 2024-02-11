Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,299,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,755,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,303,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

