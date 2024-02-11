Brokers Set Expectations for Exelon Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 823,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.