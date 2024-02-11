Burney Co. Buys 751 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 762,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 967,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 180,891 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 173,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

