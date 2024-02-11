Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.06 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

