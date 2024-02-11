Burney Co. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

