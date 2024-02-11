Burney Co. Has $208,000 Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Burney Co. cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in O-I Glass by 145.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $15,270,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OI opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

