Burney Co. Has $212,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 4.8% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 102,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 5.4% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

