Burney Co. Has $320,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $740.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $745.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

