Burney Co. Sells 235,897 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235,897 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Get Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.