Burney Co. Sells 2,503 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

