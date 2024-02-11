Burney Co. Sells 360 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

