Burney Co. Sells 4,471 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

