Burney Co. Sells 626 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $202,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:HI opened at $46.25 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

