Burney Co. Takes $214,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

GE stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.