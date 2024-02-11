Burney Co. Takes $272,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
