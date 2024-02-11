Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

