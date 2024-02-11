Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

