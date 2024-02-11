Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$825.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$389.14 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0701001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

