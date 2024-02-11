Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,049,000 after purchasing an additional 491,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 97,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

