CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

