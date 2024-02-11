Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 364,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $257.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.08.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

