Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,903 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $100,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $76.43.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

