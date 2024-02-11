Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $116,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

