Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,421 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 767,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $107,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $160.53 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

