Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,427,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $108,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huntsman by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

