Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.07 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $100,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,891 shares of company stock worth $11,262,870. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $363.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

