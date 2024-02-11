Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $106.03 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $106,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

