Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $111.02 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $111,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

