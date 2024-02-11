Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $116,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

