Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $99,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

