Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $107,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $434.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

