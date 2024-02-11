Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,182 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $104,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in APA by 5.8% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

